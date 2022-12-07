Customers pay final visits to Macon Beer Company ahead of its closure

Customers continue to come into the restaurant to enjoy the food and drinks one more time, and the restaurant has even managed to attract new customers.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Beer Company is closing Sunday, but that hasn’t stopped the flow of customers this week.

Macon Beer Company said in a Facebook post this week it will close its doors at the end of the week due to rising inflation and supply chain issues.

For the rest of the week, the company will remain open and operating at normal hours.

Customers continue to come into the restaurant to enjoy the food and drinks one more time, and the restaurant has even managed to attract new customers.

First-time customer Richard Stewart, who heard about the restaurant closing, says he wanted to try the food before it was gone.

“I heard they had pretty good food, so I came down here to try it for myself, and it is,” he said. “It is really good food.”

Macon Beer Company has in downtown for six years.