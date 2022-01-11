2 Critter Fixers veterinarians chosen to be Grand Marshals for the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two veterinarians from Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital have been selected as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival Parade.

According to a release from Georgia’s International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson will be leading the Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Macon.

Dr. Hodges and Ferguson both attended Fort Valley State University and Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine, Hodges also began a real estate company, which grew to become a multi-million dollar business with several apartment complexes and commercial properties. Dr. Ferguson is one of the Founders of Peach County Youth Association, which focuses on academics and athletics for Peach County Students, as well as a Football Skill Development mentoring program that helps students from all surrounding areas.

Hodges and Ferguson started Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital in 1999, which is featured on its own TV show on National Geographic Wild, called, “Critter Fixers: Country Vets”. The release says Critter Fixers hospitals see over 20,000 patients each year. The Cherry Blossom Festival will also be featured on the Critter Fixers TV show next season as the doctor’s experience as Grand Marshals is captured.

The Cherry Blossom Festival Parade will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3 p.m. in downtown Macon. Applications to participate will open on January 31st.