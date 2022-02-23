Crisis situation in Perry ends in deadly shooting

The Perry Police Department says officers responded to 115 Bedford Court to a report of a suicidal man with a gun.

The Perry Police Department says officers responded to a home on Bedford Court to a report of a suicidal man, 32-year-old Matthew Deese, who had a gun.

When they arrived, officers set up a perimeter and evacuated everyone near the home.

They began to speak with Deese and tried to convince him to lay down his gun. After being unsuccessful, the Houston County Sheriff’s Response Team was called to the scene. The negotiator continued to speak with Deese.

Just before 7 p.m. though, he was shot by deputies in the front yard of the home.



Deese was taken Atrium Health Navicent, where he died from his injuries.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to investigate the incident.

