Crisis Line and Safe House of Middle Georgia, partners host annual domestic violence vigil

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Crisis Line and Safe House of Middle Georgia partnered with the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia to host its annual domestic violence candlelight vigil.

The vigil was held to being awareness to the tragic issue of domestic vioence in hopes of stopping it from happening again.

Some of those in attendance shared their stories, and spoke about those who lost their life to domestic violence.

At the vigil, there were shirt hanging with messages of people in domestic violence situations. Pin wheels were also on the ground to signify the lives lost to domestic violence in Georgia.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month for Macon-Bibb County.

For many like Rebecca Grist, Bibb County Solicitor General, being at the event was important.

“We all work very hard to make sure that we’re doing everything we can for victims and making sure that victims they are not alone and that there is help out there.”

Candles were lit and a moment of silence was held.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you are urged to call (478)745-9292.