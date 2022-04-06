Crews respond to Tuesday storm damage in Taylor County

Taylor County experienced down power lines, trees and destroyed homes after storms came through Tuesday.

A residential home destroyed by strong winds

TAYLOR COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Taylor County experienced down power lines, trees and destroyed homes after storms came through Tuesday.

Taylor County EMA Director David Windham said Wednesday crews are working “countless hours to keep Taylor County safe.”

Windham says officials identified 22 homes impacted by the storm.

“Please be aware of downed trees, roads being impassible and giving our emergency crews, our public work crews the opportunity to get out there and assess the damage and make sure it’s free of any damage so we don’t have any accidents,” Windham said.

Officials can’t yet confirm if a tornado touched down in Taylor County but recommend people stay off roads as much as possible.