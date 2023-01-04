Crews respond to power outages, storm damage in Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 2,000 customers were without power after storms passed through Washington County Wednesday morning.

Washington EMC crew spent the morning responding to damaged poles and downed power lines on the north end of Sandersville. Crews also found some structure damage in the area. Some traffic lights were out in the area too.

Brentwood School canceled the rest of the school day Wednesday and released students early. TJ Elder Middle tried to get generator power.