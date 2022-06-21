Crews repairing major hole on Log Cabin Drive

MWA reported a water main break in the area Friday evening

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Log Cabin Drive is closed as crews fill and repair a major hole in the road.

The Macon Water Authority says there was a water main break in the area Friday evening. A portion of the road near the bridge failed, and that that caused a big hole.

County Engineer Charles Brooks say the bridge is structurally sound. Crews spent the weekend isolating the break and restoring water services to the area.

Crews will start refilling the hole Tuesday.