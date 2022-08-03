Crews find body while cutting grass in Crawford County

The GBI is assisting in this investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Department of Transportation crews locate a body in a ditch in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crews were cutting grass around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. And they discovered the body of a man in a ditch along Highway 341 North between Highway 42 North and Old 341 West.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to assist in this investigation.

Agencies are working to determine identity. The body will be sent to the G.B.I. Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.