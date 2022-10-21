Crews, DNR still searching for missing man in Lake Juliette

According to DNR, Richard Mercer and an unidentified woman were on a small boat on Lake Juliette. The woman was able to swim to safety and call for help.

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Monroe County crews and the Department of Natural Resources are still searching for a missing man, after the boat he was in capsized on Lake Juliette.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 2 p.m.

“Our Georgia DNR game wardens and our Aviation Unit, along with Monroe County Fire Services, have been working very hard, through very difficult conditions, to locate Mr. Mercer and bring his family some closure,” said Mark McKinnon with DNR. “We will continue the operation until he is located or until we believe we have exhausted every effort, but we hope to find him soon.

Georgia DNR says it will continue searching for Mercer until his body is found.