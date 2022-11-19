CREATE organization teaches Milledgeville students bike riding

MILLEGDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A non-profit in Baldwin County is teaching kindergarteners how to ride bikes through physical education.

The organization CREATE is designed to teach kids to ride bikes at an early age. The group consists of volunteers looking to provide physical and social activities for young people that can lead to a healthier lifestyle.

“We actually do this every other week here at Baldwin County, said Coach Cal Vickers. “There is an opportunity to go outside of the school system where they do stuff throughout the week.”

For more information about the program visit the CREATE website.