Crawford County woman arrested in Macon on outstanding warrants

44-year-old Priscilla Parker is charged with four counts of Theft by Taking, three counts of Identity Theft and two counts of Financial Card Transaction Fraud.

Parker was also wanted for an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Houston County.

She’s being held at the Bibb County Jail, waiting extradition to Crawford County.