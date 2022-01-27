Crawford County School District shifts to virtual learning to close week

According to the school district, about half a dozen bus drivers tested positive for Covid-19. That's more than 25% of all bus drivers in the county.

ROBERTA, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Crawford County Schools has decided to finish the week virtually.

Schools moved to virtual learning Thursday and will continue that learning model Friday.

“We have used… some of our coaches have CDLs,” Superintendent Brent Lowe said. “As a matter of fact, during sports season, I’ve actually driven the school bus to sporting events to keep our drivers at home on routes. We just do what we have to do in these rural school systems to make it work.”



Lowe said he expects kids to be back in the classroom by Monday.