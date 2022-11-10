Crawford County School District searching for new superintendent

The Crawford County School District is searching for its next superintendent.

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Crawford County School District is searching for its next superintendent.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Chris Ridley has been serving in an interim role for more than four months. He was serving as Assistant Superintendent when the previous superintendent was hired in another school district.

He says he’ll be in charge until the board finds a permanent superintendent.

“Of course, the board is doing a national search right now to fill that role, so we shall see,” Dr. Ridley explained. “We should have a new superintendent in December or January.”

Dr. Ridley says he applied for the superintendent position. If the board decides not to choose him, he says he’ll go back to his assistant superintendent duties.