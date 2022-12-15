Crawford County names finalist in search for Superintendent

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crawford County Schools has named the sole finalist in their search for a new Superintendent.

In a social media post, the school system says that Mr. Anthony Aikens has been named as the only finalist in their Superintendent search as of December 12th.



Aikens previously served as the Executive Director for the Griffin-Spalding school district, as well as the principal of Jordan Hill Elementary. Aikens has also had almost two decades of experience in the private sector, and an early career involving retail, insurance, finance, and manufacturing management. He has also been an assistant principal and a math teacher in other schools. Aikens holds several degrees, including a bachelors and masters in Math from Georgia Southwestern, and an Educational Specialist in Leadership & Supervision from UGA.