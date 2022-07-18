Crawford County man dies in Sunday night crash

The crash happened along Highway 42 South near Mathews Road

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Crawford County man is dead following a Sunday evening crash along Highway 42 South near Mathews Road.

Crawford County Sheriff Larry Walker says deputies responded to 911 calls about the crash around 6:30 Sunday night.

According to Sheriff Walker, 54-year-old Reginald Jackson was traveling east on Highway 42 South when he lost control of his 1996 Honda Civic and overturned. Jackson was ejected from his vehicle and later died from injuries from the crash.

This was a single vehicle crash with no passengers involved.

Both the Georgia State Patrol and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are handling this investigation.