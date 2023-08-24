Crawford County Fire Department receives $577k grant for new equipment

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Crawford County Fire Department is set to receive a $577,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The grant, announced by Congressman Sanford Bishop, is crucial for the small communities in the region, as maintaining fire departments can pose a significant financial burden.

“It’s gonna give to the firefighters the proper tools to do the job,” Crawford County Fire Chief Randy Pate said. “Anytime we go and we have the opportunity to protect our firemen, that’s what we ought to do.”

The funds will be allocated towards updating old equipment, which will enhance the department’s ability to protect both firefighters and the community.

Crawford County expects to obtain the new equipment by the spring.