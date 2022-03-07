Crash on I-75 early Saturday leaves one dead, another injured

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early Saturday, a crash involving a truck pulling a horse trailer resulted in the death of a woman from Dillard, Georgia.

According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, around 3:58 a.m. on Saturday March 5th, Troopers were called to investigate a crash on I-75 near mile marker 131 in Houston County involving several vehicles.

Investigation from the GSP shows that 48 year-old Tammy Bradley of Dillard was driving a Toyota Tacoma that was pulling a horse trailer while traveling north on I-75. The truck began travelling to the east shoulder of the highway, after making it to the shoulder, Bradley steered back into the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The truck traveled across all 3 lanes and into the median where it struck a guard rail. After striking the guardrail, the truck and the trailer overturned several times, which resulted in Bradley being ejected from the vehicle.

Bradley and the truck both came to a rest in the roadway. After the initial crash, Bradley was struck by a vehicle that drove through the crash scene– this vehicle did not stop.

A Dodge Truck, who was also traveling north on I-75, struck the Toyota truck that was still in the road, which resulted in the driver– Mark Greenwell from Tennessee– receiving minor injuries, which were treated at Perry Hospital.