Crash on I-75 near Eisenhower leaves 25 year-old dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday afternoon, July 28, a fatal car crash along I-75 left one dead and another in the hospital.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:09 p.m., a 25 year-old male driving a Chevrolet SUV southbound down I-75 with a 22 year-old female passenger drove off of the roadway and struck a concrete median barrier just before the Eisenhower entrance ramp.

The driver was found ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Atrium Health Navicent, where he was later pronounced dead.

The passenger was transported to Atrium Health Navicent to be treated for her injuries where she is now listed in stable condition.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.