UPDATE: 2 dead after Wednesday crash on Hawkinsville Road

A wreck on Hawkinsville Road near Smiley's Flea Market Wednesday has left two people dead.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Wednesday’s crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hawkinsville Road and Cochran Field Road.

Witnesses told deputies a white vehicle pulled out from Cochran Field Road and attempted to cross over Hawkinsville Road when a black vehicle traveling south on Hawkinsville Road struck the white vehicle.

“During the collision, both vehicles rolled over and ended up in the median,” a BCSO news release stated.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Leon Jones. Their names will not be released until their families have been notified.

That’s according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, who told 41NBC about the incident just before 5:30 p.m.

