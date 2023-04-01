Craig Gibson becomes the winningest head coach in Mercer baseball’s program history

Craig Gibson notched his 649th victory in his 20th season with the Mercer Bears.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With a 2-1 Mercer victory over Western Carolina, head coach Craig Gibson notched his 649th victory as the leader of the Bears, making him the winningest coach in program history.

In his 20th season, Gibson passed former Mercer head coach Barry Meyers who took 26 years to reach 648 wins.

Gibson met with his family immediately after the game was over, a big reason he might step away from the game sometime in the future.

“I will be here until they take me, but it won’t be much longer,” said Gibson. “I won’t be here as long as Coach Meyers was here. So I got these grandkids, but I’m close. But we want to do a few more things, win a little bit more, and build some things. But it’s been a fun time here and fun to watch the progress of the university and the whole athletic program.”

Gibson’s overall record is 649-434, winning four regular season conference and three tournament championships. Plus, Gibson has led the Bears to the national tournament four times.