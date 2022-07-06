Covid vaccines now available for Middle Georgia children 6 months and older

The North Central Health District and Atrium Health Navicent have their supply of vaccines for children over the age of six months ready to go.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The wait to get your youngest children vaccinated against the coronavirus is over.

“We’re excited to expand access for the youngest in our community to get vaccines so that we can make sure everyone who is of vaccine age has antibodies and is protected against the Covid virus,” Dr. Sandy Duke, Chief Clinical Officer for Atrium Health Navicent, said.



Dr. Duke says vaccination is important to ensure your child won’t deal with potential complications of the virus. He also says vaccination can help slow the spread of the virus.

“What we recognize is children are sick, and then get adults or grandparents sick from them,” Dr. Duke explained. “And so they become a vector of continuing to pass the virus on in the community.”

According to Michael Hokanson, Public Information Officer with North Central Health District, all 13 of the district’s health department locations will offer the Covid vaccine for children over the age of six months.

He says you should know each brand of vaccine is slightly different.

“The Pfizer shot is for six months to four years old, and it is a three shot series,” Hokanson said. “The Moderna shot is a two-shot series, which is available to six months to five years of age.”

Hokanson says the vaccine is another tool to fight against the spread of Covid 19, but if parents have individual concerns about vaccinating their child, he encourages them to talk to their child’s pediatrician.

“We definitely want them to have these conversations with the pediatrician, with a medical provider that knows the extensive medical history of that child before making any specific recommendations,” he said.



To get more information on Covid vaccines, or to schedule a vaccine appointment, go to CovidSafeGA.org.

You can call any of the 13 health departments in the North Central Health District.

The South Central Health District says it expects all of its health departments to have the vaccine by the end of the week.