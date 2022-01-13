Covid testing location relocating in Baldwin County

If you need Covid-19 testing in Baldwin County, you will have to visit a new location starting Friday.

Covid-19 testing relocation Baldwin County Health Department

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you need Covid-19 testing in Baldwin County, you will have to visit a new location starting Friday.

The Baldwin County Health Department is moving its Covid-19 testing to Walter B. Williams Jr. Park on Highway 22 West.

The relocation follows an increase in people getting tested at the health department. The North Central Health District is partnering with Mako Medical for testing at the park.

The new site will open for appointments only on Friday, January 14.

“Everything else from Covid-19 vaccines to our general clinical services will still be operated at the Baldwin County Health Department,” NCHD spokesperson Michael Hokanson said.

Health officials will make further adjustments when the demand for testing continues decreases.

For now, the location will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.