COVID cancels/postpones high school football games
Several schools in Middle Georgia call off football games due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – COVID-19 cases are forcing schools across Middle Georgia to move to virtual learning, several schools are now canceling or postponing football games.
GAMES AFFECTED THIS WEEK:
- Perry High School @ Harris County (8/27) – Canceled
- Hampton @ Perry High School (9/3) – Canceled
- Baldwin High School @ Washington County High School (8/27) – Canceled
- Jenkins County @ Telfair County High School (8/27) – Canceled
- Taylor County High School @ Pike County (8/27) – Canceled
- Rutland High School @ ACE Charter (scheduled for 8/27; postponed to 9/17)
- Veterans High School @ West Laurens High School (scheduled for 8/27; postponed to 9/17)
We will keep you updated if any more games are affected this week.