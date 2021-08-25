COVID cancels/postpones high school football games

Several schools in Middle Georgia call off football games due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – COVID-19 cases are forcing schools across Middle Georgia to move to virtual learning, several schools are now canceling or postponing football games.

GAMES AFFECTED THIS WEEK:



Perry High School @ Harris County (8/27) – Canceled

Hampton @ Perry High School (9/3) – Canceled

Baldwin High School @ Washington County High School (8/27) – Canceled

Jenkins County @ Telfair County High School (8/27) – Canceled

Taylor County High School @ Pike County (8/27) – Canceled

Rutland High School @ ACE Charter (scheduled for 8/27; postponed to 9/17)

Veterans High School @ West Laurens High School (scheduled for 8/27; postponed to 9/17)

We will keep you updated if any more games are affected this week.