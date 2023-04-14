Council of Clergy discusses Macon issues, solutions at annual luncheon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb’s Council of Clergy gathered at their annual luncheon Thursday to discuss issues in Macon and ways to solve them. The meeting featured speakers from various organizations, including Resilient Macon, Central Georgia Technical College, and U Create Macon.

“We try to have multiple groups from within the community that are doing good work come and share with us, and it’s always for me a really uplifting experience to see how many engaged citizens we have and all the good work that’s being done,” Pastor Scott Dickison said.

Clergy Council President Rev. Jason McClendon focused on spreading awareness to help the youth establish careers and participate in extracurricular activities to get them off the streets.

“There’s a lot of great things happening in Macon, Middle Georgia, but a lot of us don’t know about it, so this is an opportunity for individuals, agencies and non-profits to be showcased and share with everybody that’s here what’s going on so we can help spread the word,” he said.

Charise Stephens, founder of U Create Macon, hosts a biking program for Macon’s youth and emphasized the council’s role in getting the word out.

“Churches play such an important part in our culture here, and we’re missing out on some kids, and I want to reach as many kids as possible,” she said.