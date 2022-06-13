Coroner reports body found near Burger King off Romeiser Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that a body has been found near the Macon Burger King just off Romeiser Drive and Eisenhower Parkway.

According to Jones, the report came in through a 911 call at about 2:15 p.m. Monday. Jones says the body has been there for a long time, so authorities are currently working to determine the identity of the body.

