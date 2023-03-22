Coroner: FVSU student found dead in dorm room

The student was found dead in his dorm room Tuesday night.

FORT VALLEY (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University Campus Police is handling an on-campus death investigation.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says a student was found dead in his dorm room Tuesday night.

Coroner Rooks says 21-year-old Maleek Carter, of Valdosta, was declared dead at 8:10 Tuesday night. Rooks says the cause and manner of death have not been determined, but foul play is not suspected.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the autopsy to determine cause of death.

