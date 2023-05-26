Cooler weather returns for the weekend in Middle Georgia



It was another nice day in Middle Georgia with highs warming back to the 80s after a chilly start this morning.

Overnight we will see our lows fall into the low 60s and upper 50s.

Friday will bring a weak cold front into the area, which will increase our winds and keep us in the 70s.

This front is just the start of a cool weekend for our area.



By Saturday an area of low pressure will approach the South Carolina coast, bringing cloud cover and some increased rain chances to eastern portions of Georgia.

All of our area will see a big drop in temperatures, highs in the upper 60s, and windy conditions.

Wind gusts Saturday could approach 30 mph.

By Sunday the low pressure will be moving inland, with the center of circulation staying to our north.

At this point, rain chances will be staying low for our area, but cool and breezy conditions stick around.



Memorial Day will bring another chance for showers as the low makes its move east.

Once again we could be dealing with cloudy skies through the day, but highs will warm back into the 80s.



Next week we will return to a more typical summer pattern of highs in the 80s with scattered showers.