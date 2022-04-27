Cooler air returns Wednesday



We finally saw a little bit of rain across Middle Georgia this afternoon, as a cold front moved through the area.

The rain didn’t last long, and we are already seeing clearing skies and dry air moving in.

This dry air will result in lows in the 40s Wednesday morning and a sunny start to the day.

Sunshine sticks around Wednesday as high temps warm only into the upper 70s and low 80s.



This break from the humidity won’t be lasting too, long as we head through the week.

By Friday we will see winds start to shift a bit, bringing in more moisture.

Highs by Friday will be warming into the mid 80s, setting the trend for a warm weekend.



By Saturday we will see the chance for a few isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm.

Highs in our southern counties could reach the upper 80s over the weekend.

Rain chances will be sticking around through the start of next week.

There doesn’t seem to be much of an organized system that will cause the storms so expect pop up showers possible through at least the early part of the week.

Also of note…it is going to be hot!

Highs look to eventually cool off by the end of next week.