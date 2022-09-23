Cool, dry air returns for Friday





Today was the first day of Autumn and in Middle Georgia that meant near-record high temps (98° in Macon!).

A more fall-like pattern is on the way overnight tonight and into Friday as a cold front pushes through the area.

Highs Friday will be limited to the low 80s and upper 70s for most of us with winds gusting to 20mph.

Dry weather and low humidity will keep it pleasant through the start of the weekend.

Lows Friday night will fall into the 50s, so if you are heading out, you might want to grab a jacket.

Saturday will be another nice, cool day with plenty of sunshine.



By Sunday another cold front will move into the area, mainly during the afternoon.

Ahead of the front we will see a quick surge in humidity, as well as a jump to the upper 80s for high temps.

The cold front will bring the possibility of a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm.

We should have a pretty quiet start to next week as high pressure keeps us dry.

Lows will be staying in the mid 50s with dry air in place through at least Tuesday.

By midweek we could start to see some increasing rain chances…but all of that is dependent on tropical activity.



In particular, the system we are watching is an area of storms just north of Venezuela.

This area of storms is currently being called “Invest 98-L”, but will likely become Hermine.

Because this system doesn’t really have a center of circulation yet, we don’t have a great handle on where it will be going.

Most indications are that Hermine will move into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

After that, we don’t know much, but we will continue to keep you updated.