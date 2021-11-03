Cool, cloudy conditions move in Wednesday



Sunshine reigned supreme across Middle Georgia today, allowing us to warm into the mid 70s.

Unfortunately for those of us who love the warm weather (that’s me) a cool down is on the way and it begins tomorrow.

Clouds will start filtering in during the day Wednesday and northeast winds will pick up to around 5-10 mph.



The wedge front will really start to settle in, along with a front that will be pushing south during the day Thursday.

This means mostly cloudy skies will be sticking around through the end of the week, and highs will be limited to the low 60s.

A few showers will be possible on Thursday, but most of us should stay dry.



By Friday, we will be watching an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico closely as it moves closer to the peninsula.

Based on the latest models, there is some suggestion that Middle Georgia could see some more influence from this system in the way of rain.

Better chances for rain Friday will be staying mainly south of Macon.

Stick with 41NBC for updated forecasts.



Regardless of the trajectory of the gulf low Friday, most of the rain should be out of our area by Saturday afternoon.

Dry weather will be settling in on Sunday and sticking around for at least the start of next week as we slowly warm up.