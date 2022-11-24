Convicted sex offenders arrested in ‘Operation Overwatch’ in Houston County

Houston District Attorney William Kendall launched the operation

Operation Overwatch

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five registered sex offenders in Houston County are now behind bars, thanks to ‘Operation Overwatch.’ Houston District Attorney William Kendall launched the operation to help identify registered sex offenders who may be in violation of their probation.

The operation kicked off with several weeks of planning and gathering information from the community. The probation search took place Monday, November 21st. The search included the use of detection dogs trained to identify hidden electronic devices.

According to the DA’s office, the sex offenders arrested were convicted of offenses like like Child Molestation and Statutory Rape.

In an email District Attorney Kendall said, “… in this community we will fully and consistently enforce every requirement of their sex offender probation and registration.”

The Five sex offenders were arrested on several charges ranging from weapons charges to possession of marijuana and pornographic material.

District Attorney William Kendall says more arrests are expected.