Construction Ready Program graduates 8 students in Macon

The classes offer certifications in CPR, power actuated tools, and utility flagging in order to help students get immediate jobs in construction.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Friends and families gathered at New City Church in Macon to celebrate the accomplishments of eight students. The students are not the crowd you would typically think of though.

They’re a part of the Macon Construction Ready Program, a free hands-on,4-week course, available to anyone willing to give their time.

Although the journey was difficult at times, Colvin Prosser says the classes showed him a different path.

“I always looked at the trades but I was in college, and you know I backed away from college,” Prosser explained. “The previous generation was always like ‘that’s dirty you’re never going to go anywhere’, then the gap just got bigger and bigger and now the trades make the same.”

The classes offer certifications in CPR, power actuated tools, and utility flagging in order to help students get immediate jobs in construction.

The program’s Placement and Retention lead, Richard Goode, says this class only had 10 students. According to Goode, the course difficulty usually causes 10% of students to drop out. He says if they hang in there though, the doors of opportunity will open.

“We tell them from the beginning this is not a place that gets you a job, it gets you a career,” Goode stated.

Students were able to find jobs with Sheridan construction, Reeves construction, and several others. Prosser was hired by a local plumbing group and hopes to continue his success.

“It’s a little bit of working hard that’s all,” he said. “This place teaches you how to start it off and even more because they have a plus class too that I might be interested in.”

The program has a 97% hiring success rate, and hopes to double their class sizes to get more Georgians working in construction.

If you’re interested in participating, email recruitment@cefga.com.