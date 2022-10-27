Construction competition comes to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – School buses and construction vehicles aren’t things you think of going hand in hand, but they did today at the Georgia State Farmer’s Market in Macon.

It was all part of the Central Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competition brought together students from almost 20 schools to compete in various construction skills including welding, roofing, plumbing, and electrical among others.

The students had the chance to win tools as well as bragging rights for their school systems.

The event which is a partnership between The Associated General Contractors of Georgia and Sheridan Construction also serves as a way to get students excited about pursuing a career in the construction industry.

“Right now we are suffering from having 4 people leave our industry and only one person entering it and that four is generally from an aging population.” -Michael T. Dunham/AGC Georgia

“We need them. We want to show that a career in construction can be profitable for them and something that they can do with their hands to be proud of.” -Christy Kovac/Sheridan CEO

And from the students I spoke with, it looks like the competition does exactly that…bringing new blood into the construction workforce.

“It could, it definitely could. I’ve done a lot of construction with some people so its definitely a career choice of mine.” -Lane McCant/Competitor

“We need more female welders. We’re tired of being the only females at these competitions in welding. Yeah tired of it…its boring.” -Chavis, Luke, and Barrow/Welders

The annual event making the students literally the building blocks of tomorrow.