Construction begins on new amphitheater at Macon Mall

Site clearing at the location of the Macon Amphitheater

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Construction has begun on the new amphitheater at the Macon Mall.

Crews started clearing the site to begin the building process. The amphitheater is expected to have 10 thousand seats.

Chris Floore with Macon-Bibb County, said government offices and indoor pickleball courts will be added.

“This mall has a deep history for our community. It’s been here for several decades and many people have fond memories here as children and even as adults and we’re hoping to bring not just the mall but this entire corridor with new opportunities for people,” said Floore.

According to Floore, the amphitheater should be finished next summer.