Congressman Sanford Bishop presents checks in Macon

Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop spent Wednesday in Middle Georgia with big checks in hand. 
Congressman Bishop presenting a check for $11,400,000 to Central Georgia Technical College

He presented Central Georgia Technical College with a check for $11.4 million.

The money comes from American Rescue Plan funds in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Congressman Bishop also presented checks to the Bibb County School District and Mercer University. 

Bishop says more funds are coming to Macon-Bibb to help fight the impacts of Covid. 

“The county will receive a tremendous amount through the Rescue Plan, through the Cares Act,” he said. “Over $300 million, so we’re just delighted that we’re able to allocate those resources to bring them home to the second congressional district, to the people of Macon-Bibb County.”

Bishop said the Bibb County School District received $150 million in funding to go toward computers for each student as well as improved internet service. 

