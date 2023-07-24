Concert line-up released for 34th annual Georgia National Fair
The Georgia National Fair spans 11 days from October 5th to October 15th in Perry.
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 34th Georgia National Fair has announced its complete 2023 concert line-up. The concert series is presented by Georgia Farm Bureau. The line-up includes the following:
- Thursday, October 5th: Mark Chesnutt
- Friday, October 6th: Sidewalk Prophets
- Saturday, October 7th: MJ Live
- Sunday, October 8th: Southside Worship
- Monday, October 9th: Lee Greenwood
- Tuesday, October 10th: Tesla
- Wednesday, October 11th: Billy Ocean
- Thursday, October 12th: Smash Mouth
- Friday, October 13th: Randy Houser
- Saturday, October 14th: Grapevine
- Sunday, October 15th: Rumba Latina
Headlining concerts are nightly at 7:30 PM. They are located on the outdoor Georgia National Stage. Click here to learn more about fair entertainment, tickets, and deals. You can also check for updates on the Georgia National Fair Facebook page.