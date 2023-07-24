Concert line-up released for 34th annual Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 34th Georgia National Fair has announced its complete 2023 concert line-up. The concert series is presented by Georgia Farm Bureau. The line-up includes the following:

Thursday, October 5th: Mark Chesnutt

Friday, October 6th: Sidewalk Prophets

Saturday, October 7th: MJ Live

Sunday, October 8th: Southside Worship

Monday, October 9th: Lee Greenwood

Tuesday, October 10th: Tesla

Wednesday, October 11th: Billy Ocean

Thursday, October 12th: Smash Mouth

Friday, October 13th: Randy Houser

Saturday, October 14th: Grapevine

Sunday, October 15th: Rumba Latina

The Georgia National Fair spans 11 days from October 5th to October 15th in Perry. Headlining concerts are nightly at 7:30 PM. They are located on the outdoor Georgia National Stage. Click here to learn more about fair entertainment, tickets, and deals. You can also check for updates on the Georgia National Fair Facebook page.