Compass Rose Cafe opens for its fall season

Guests will be able to experience a fall-themed french menu, along with food options from regions around the world.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–If you would like to try some delicious international cuisines, the Compass Rose Cafe at the W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy is open for its fall season.

The Cafe reopened Friday, to usher in a new class of culinary students to cook and serve a variety of dishes.

The Cafe will also continue to offer meal kits options as well.

“We’re very proud of what we do here and it impacts students,” said Executive for W.S. Hutching College and Career Academy, Stuart Hardy. “We have students that have graduated here that are now managers of restaurants in the downtown Macon area, that have that confidence they go into kitchens. They have the voice and kitchen commands. They’re comfortable with speaking to guests speaking to other adults.”

The Cafe is only open on select Friday’s throughout the year. For more info, go to the Compass Rose Cafe wesbite.