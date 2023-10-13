Community of Foundation of Central Georgia announces more than $300K in grant funding to recipients

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Community Foundation of Central Georgia (CFCG) has allocated a total of $344,000 in grant funding to 26 different local projects. The announcement was made at a gathering in the Middle Georgia Meals on Wheels community room on Thursday, where CFCG members and project leaders celebrated the milestone.

Sylvia McGee, the Chair of the Grants Committee for CFCG, outlined the diverse range of initiatives the grants will support.

“Many of the recipients of the grants will help with mentoring programs for children and youth, many of them will address the needs of those who are unhoused in our community,” she said. “We have many who will address STEM projects, real important, and healthcare.”

CFCG leader say some of the funded projects, particularly in the STEM field, have already started thanks to the grant money.

The additional funding is expected to serve as a significant boost for various community efforts across Middle Georgia.