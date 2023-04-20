Community mourns death of Otis Redding III

Local musician Dean Brown says Middle Georgians should take this time to reflect and remember the legacy Otis Redding III leaves behind.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Otis Redding III, the son of the legendary Otis Redding, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

He was 59 years old.

Local musician Dean Brown says Middle Georgians should take this time to reflect and remember the legacy Redding leaves behind.

“For me I think the best thing we can do with anyone is to celebrate their life, to celebrate their work,” Brown said. “It’s a moment to reflect on what they did, to celebrate.”

Redding III led by example throughout the community, always volunteering for organizations like Meals on Wheels.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller spoke about his untimely death and what he and his family have meant to the city.

“It’s a very sad day, and the family means a lot to the community, and they’ve helped us grow and put us on the map, and we’re certainly appreciative for all that they’ve done,” Miller said.

In 1980, Redding followed in his father’s footsteps and created music to carry on his legacy. Now, the community looks to do the same for him.

The Redding family is asking for your prayers through this difficult time.