Community comes together for clothing and food drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bob Fickling and the Macon Housing Moving to Success organization are hosting a “Pop Up Dress Up” clothing and food drive Saturday.



The drive will offer free formal clothes and groceries, including canned goods, chicken and fresh produce.

Rick Douglas, the owner of the Community Closet which is helping provide free suits, says a suit can change someone’s mentality.

“Sometimes we have guys that have never had a suit in their life, and they’ll be like 30, 40, 50 years old,” he said. “A good suit will change your whole attitude about your appearance.”

The food donations are made possible by a $35,000 Food Distribution Grant approved by Macon-Bibb Commissioners in March.

The clothing drive will be held in the Northeast High School and new Appling Middle School parking lot Saturday. It starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m.