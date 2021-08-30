Community celebrates Black Business Month

Macon's Office of Small Business Affairs took time to highlight black businesses and entrepreneurs.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Macon-Bibb County celebrated black business month for the first time, with a special award ceremony luncheon Monday.

The Office of Small Business Affairs hosted the event to give businesses of the past and present recognition for their service.

The ceremony highlighted entrepreneurs who have passed on, and those who are still here.

They also gave special thanks to businesses like Habersham CD’s, Records and Tapes for their more than 50 years in business.

Phillis Habersham Malone, owner of the store, says it’s a blessing to be honored by the community.

“I have to thank God for allowing me to sustain and to remain in business,” Habersham said.

Charise Stephens, Director of the Small Business Affairs Office, says she’s glad they hosted the luncheon and hopes to do more to give back to black-owned businesses.

“Macon is a wonderful community,” Stephens said. “It’s very diverse and that’s a good thing. We need to make sure we are honoring everyone that has made a contribution though. I looked around and … some people didn’t know some of our honorees. We’ve got to start educating and honoring every contributor to our beautiful community.”

Although this was the last day of national black business month, Stephens says you can find local black businesses and give back by shopping there.