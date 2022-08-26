Community calls for answers in the death of Jamaya Warner

Mother of Jamaya Warner, Brittany Goolsby. Pastor Melvin Warner.

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon pastors, family members, community leaders and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gathered at New Beginning International Fellowship of Covenant Churches on Thursday.

They’re calling for justice in the murder of Jamaya Warner.



According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, she was shot near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court on August 19.

Her mother Brittany Goolsby is looking for answers.

“This could be your baby, this could be your baby. I just want everybody that knows something to just to tell something. I just need justice, that’ll give me closure my baby didn’t deserve the way she left,” said Goolsby.

Deputies were told 18-year-old Warner was driving on Dellwood Court when “unknown subjects” fired shots at the car, striking Warner.

She and a passenger then drove to the Circle K on Thomaston Road. That’s where Deputy Coroner Luann Stone pronounced Warner dead.

According to Major Chris Patterson with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, they’ve made progress in the investigation but still needs help from the community.

If you have any information call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.