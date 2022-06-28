Community Ambulance starts ‘Firearm Safety Campaign’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Community Ambulance, a Macon non-profit EMS provider, says there have been more than 100 firearm-related injuries in its service area this year.

To bring awareness to the issue, it’s hosting a ‘Firearm Safety Campaign,’ — an effort to educate the community who may own a firearm.

Community Ambulance says it sees several gun related injuries, but accidental discharges are the most concerning.

Patrick Bullis, the director of EMS Education and training, wants parents to make sure their guns don’t fall into the hands of children.

“We want to start teaching children early about gun safety,” he said. “A lot of parents like to keep guns locked away, but not teach the child about the safety behind it, and it creates curiosity, which leads to potential issues with wanting to get their hands on the weapons and just see what it is and why it’s so special.”

Community Ambulance asks that you work to help control bleeding if you encounter a shooting incident until they can arrive.

You can visit the Community Ambulance Facebook page for information.