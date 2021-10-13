Commissioners vote for Thirsty Turtle to surrender alcohol license

Tim Oblegoner will have 30 days to surrender the license, otherwise it will be revoked.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb Commissioners want the owner of the Thirsty Turtle night club in downtown Macon, to hand over his alcohol license.

Sheriff David Davis previously suspended the Thirsty Turtle’s license for 90 days. That was back in July following a deadly shooting that killed two people.

“That temporary suspension of Mr. Oblegoner’s license imposed by the Sheriff under section 4-202 of the county code, be extended until such time as this matter reaches a final resolution,” said Mayor Lester Miller.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas asked if commissioners could co-sponsor the action as a group.

The motion passed unanimously, and will be sent to the consent agenda next week.