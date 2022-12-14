Commissioner hosts “Pass the Mic” to promote unity, address gun violence

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community leaders and local hip hop artists came together Tuesday night, at City Hall in downtown Macon to address gun violence.

Commissioner Al Tillman hosted an event called “Pass the Mic”. It highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for young people, and promoting unity to prevent violence.

Speakers proposed use of resources already available to the city, like rec centers, churches, black owned businesses and violence prevention programs, instead of creating new initiatives.

“We can use what we already have in place to do great things, but we don’t. We’d rather go create something new. I don’t wanna create nothing else,” said rapper Ray Wilson.

Speakers included Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dan Sims, artist CMD Styles, Pastor Dominique Johnson, rapper Shagg Colie and “Macon Peace” founder LJ Malone.