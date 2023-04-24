Comedian Jo Koy brings his 2023 World Tour to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his highly anticipated 2023 Jo Koy World Tour to Macon on December 1, 2023. The show will be held at the Macon City Auditorium and is presented by Icon Concerts.

Jo Koy has been making waves in the comedy scene with his relatable and hilarious material inspired by his colorful family. The comedian has sold out some of the biggest venues around the world, including the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, The Forum in Los Angeles, and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tickets for the Macon show go on sale Thursday, April 27 at 12:00 PM on Ticketmaster. Fans who subscribe to the Centreplex Insider List can take advantage of the venue presale starting Wednesday, April 26 at 12:00 PM.

Koy’s 2023 Jo Koy World Tour will feature all-new material, and he is known for delivering a top-notch performance every time he takes the stage. His recent Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum, received critical acclaim and further cemented his status as one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians.

In addition to his successful comedy career, Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, which is based on his life experiences and stand-up comedy.

For more information on Jo Koy’s comedy, book, and tour dates, visit Jokoy.com.