The Columbus Museum receives grants to fund outreach programs for K-12 students

The Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) awarded 2 grants to the Columbus Museum to allow for greater learning opportunities.

COLUMBUS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) awarded 2 grants to The Columbus Museum to allow for greater learning opportunities.

The Columbus Museum plans to use the funding to continue their interdisciplinary School Tour programs to reach out to K-12 students. The Bridge grant allows them to do so by covering costs of essential operations that bring learning to life for students.

Lucy Kacir, the Director of Education and Engagement for the Columbus Museum, had this to say:

“This grant is so important to The Columbus Museum because it helps us provide free field trips to students from Muscogee County and the surrounding areas … The grant helps pay our gallery teacher and provides art supplies for studio activities so we can extend the gallery experience with hands-on art-making experiences.”

Money awarded by the GTA includes funding from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.