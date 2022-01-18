Colorful Macon Transit Authority mural nearing completion

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’ve driven past the Macon Transit Authority lately, you may have noticed all the colorful paint.

That’s because artist Abraham Abebe is adding the finishing touches to MTA’s newest mural.

The artwork is being created to showcase Macon’s unity, according to Abebe. It’s taken him 20 days to complete it.

According to Abebe, the focal point of the mural is the MTA bus because he says transportation has helped to unite people.

“Appreciate the Macon city, but at the same time, appreciate the communal system, because they can be able to have a social system by using a public transportation,” Abebe said.

Abebe said he wanted to incorporate bright colors to help catch the eye of the community.