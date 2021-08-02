Coliseum Medical Centers changes its name

The two hospitals in Macon are officially under Piedmont Healthcare.

The new Piedmont Macon North sign was unveiled Monday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — While some signage might still say Coliseum Medical Centers, the two hospitals in Macon are officially under Piedmont Healthcare.

The Georgia-based healthcare system purchased Coliseum Medical Center and Coliseum Northside in May as part of a purchase agreement with HCA Healthcare.

The CEO of Piedmont Macon, Steve Daugherty, says they’ll continue to focus on the quality and safety of care while also looking to expand services.

“Expansion in cardiovascular services, in neurosurgery services, primary care which we know is a shortfall in the state of Georgia,” Daugherty said.

Representative Dale Washburn attended the ribbon cutting Monday. He says the additional resources Piedmont Healthcare brings is important to the community.

“Good healthcare to our cities as well as our rural areas is very important to us,” Representative Washburn said. “We believe the additional resources they bring will be a blessing to Middle Georgia.”

Grant Greenwood, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Piedmont Macon, says the transition process was accelerated and seamless. The only thing going away is the name Coliseum.

“The hospitals themselves, the locations, the people, more importantly our staff, our physicians, our nurses, they are the same,” Greenwood said.

The signs at Coliseum Medical Center will take several months to change, but most of the signs at Coliseum Northside were changed Monday.