Cold front Tuesday brings isolated showers, cool down for the week



Middle Georgia saw a beautiful start to the week today, with sunshine and highs in the 80s, but changes are on the way this week.

To start, we will see a cold front drop in tomorrow morning, with a few isolated showers possible, mainly before noon.

Skies should clear pretty quickly through the afternoon, but winds will become more breezy for the afternoon.

Highs Tuesday will warm into the mid 80s, but cooler air returns for the rest of the week.



High pressure returns Wednesday, keeping us clear and dry, at least for a day before our next round of rain.

It will be considerably cooler on Wednesday with highs only reaching the low 70s.



Our next round of showers starts to push into the area by Thursday evening.

A few showers will be possible during the day Thursday, but clouds will keep highs in the mid 60s.



Friday will continue the rainy weather with showers off and on into the afternoon.

Highs will be warming into the 70s, but overnight lows will once again fall to the 40s for the weekend.



The weekend will start nice, with a few isolated showers and highs in the 60s and 70s, but heavy rain is possible Sunday.

A few thunderstorms will be possible Sunday as well, but at the moment not seeing much of a severe threat.